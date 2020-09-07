MG Motor India launches Hector special anniversary edition at 13.63 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday launched the special anniversary edition of the Hector SUV to commemorate one year of the Hector in the Indian market. The vehicle will be made available in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The pricing of the new limited-spec Hector starts from ₹13.63 lakh for the petrol version and ₹14.99 lakh for the diesel version. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The Hector special anniversary edition comes based on the 'Super' trim. What's to be noted is that the pricing of the new model is same as the corresponding trims of the regular model.

There are no visual differentiators in terms of its external appearance and the special edition model carries the same exterior design and styling. What's different though are new features such as wireless mobile charger, air purifier, a Medklinn in-car kit and 26.4 cm display screen. In addition to that, it also gets the 25 plus standard safety features, 50 plus connected car features, built-in voice assistant, dual panoramic sunroof and more.

Under the hood, the Hector special anniversary model comes loaded with two engine options - a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel.

While the petrol sipping motor churns out 141 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, the oil-burner delivers 168 bhp against 350 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from this, the company is also gearing up to introduce its flagship Gloster SUV in the Indian market soon. The SUV has already been listed at the company's official site and was also teased recently. It is expected to go on sale in India this festive season.