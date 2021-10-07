This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched at a more affordable ₹1.57 crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class will now be locally assembled which means its price point sits well below the S-Class Launch Edition which had been driven in in June.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class will now also be locally assembled and the German automaker on Thursday drove in the flagship ‘Made-in-India’ sedan at a more affordable ₹1.57 crore (ex showroom). The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition had been launched via the import route in June of this year at ₹2.17 crore.
At the time, just 150 units had been brought in but with local assembly, the company expects a wider demand base.
Mercedes-Benz has launched 11 new products in India this calendar year. The 2021 S-Class has, quite obviously, had a place of prominence. The latest S-Class has been referred to by many across the world as the best car anywhere at present. While the jury is still out on that, the 2021 S-Class does get a mile-long list of updates to its exterior styling, cabin comfort, features and drive capabilities.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class engine and transmission highlights:
Mercedes-Benz S-Class isn't primarily meant for speed and performance but the company claims it can deliver on these counts if and when required. There is a hybrid system with the petrol engine which adds more clout to the power credentials of the flagship sedan.
Mercedes-Benz S350d
Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic
2925cc
2999cc
286hp
367hp +22 hp from hybrid system
600 Nm
500 Nm + 250 Nm
Zero to 100 kmph - 6.4 seconds
Zero to 100 kmph - 5.1 seconds
9G Tronic transmission
9G Tronic transmission
Mercedes-Benz S-Class cabin highlights:
S-Class gets a 12.8-inch media display unit with 1,888x 1,728 pixels, natural voice integration in 27 languages, 320 gb SSD, 16 gb RAM, GPU with 6991 gigaflops, MBUX system, rear-seat entertainment screens with OTT content display, rear-seat tablet, among other tech-based highlights.
Comfort features are highlighted by massage functionalities on all seats, air purification and fragrance systems, functional ambient lighting, leather upholstery in three colours, among others.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class safety highlights:
The 2021 S-Class gets a host of safety features which promise to secure driver as well as passengers.
It is likely that the 2021 S-Class continues to propel Mercedes further in the Indian car market.