Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar following its unveiling of the Project One hypercar concept back in 2017. The hypercar not only comes with an exuberant design but groundbreaking technology as well. As promised during the concept unveiling five and half years back, the German automaker has introduced the AMG One production model with an engine that comes straight from the Formula One racing circuit.

Here are the key facts about the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar and its powertrain.

F1 engine

Mercedes-AMG One hypercar draws power from a 1.6-litre V6 ICE unit that is capable of churning out 566 hp of power output on its own. This engine is the same 1.6-litre V6 motor that is used in the current Formula One racing cars. This strategy makes the Mercedes-AMG One the first street-legal hypercar with an F1 engine under its skin.

Hybrid powertrain

The 1.6-litre V6 engine is paired with a four electric motor setup. Each of these four electric motors sends power to each of the four wheels. All the wheels of the hypercar come powered through the AWD system. The hybrid powertrain generates a total output of 1,049 hp.

Monstrous performance

The Mercedes-AMG hypercar's hybrid powertrain ensures a monstrous 1,049 hp power output. Apart from that, the car is claimed to run at a top speed of 352 kmph. The automaker claims, the Mercedes-AMG One is capable of sprinting 0-200 kmph in just seven seconds, which makes it track scorching fast.

Multiple drive mode

Mercedes-AMG One hypercar comes with multiple drive modes. These include Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus. Besides the power and torque output being modified due to different drive mode selections, the car's suspension too adjusts accordingly.

F1 vibe inside cabin

Mercedes-AMG One hypercar not only comes with an F1 touch through its powertrain but inside the cabin as well. It gets a Formula One sport steering wheel. The steering wheel is flanked by dual 10-inch digital screens that stand atop the dashboard.

