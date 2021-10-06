Mercedes India sells more cars in nine months of 2021 than all of 2020

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday reported one of its strongest showings in a quarter with Q3 delivery figures at 4,101 units. While the Mercedes E-Class and the GLC propelled the company's prospects between July and September of this year, a number of new launches have further helped brighten prospects.

Mercedes India has held the leadership position in the Indian luxury automotive space but has now managed to further strengthen its command and as many as 11 launches this year alone has highlighted its intentions. The list of new launches includes the A-Class Limousine targeted at first-time Mercedes buyers as well as AMG performance vehicles at the other end of the price spectrum.

Such has been the climb that Mercedes India managed to cross 2020 sales numbers in just the first nine months of this year. "We have built a strong order bank for most of our new and existing products and are striving hard to hand over these cars to the customers on time," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. “We expect the upcoming festive season to continue this sales momentum and create additional demand."

Mercedes also informs that the Q3 sales figure is a 99% growth over figures from Q3 of 2020. The company further highlights that its sedans and SUVs have a near equal share in bolstering sales in India. And with the launch of the locally-assembled S-Class scheduled for Thursday, Mercedes is far from done this year.

What Mercedes' performance perhaps also hints at is a larger return to normalcy in the country and its economy. With vaccination picking pace, sales of several automakers have returned to the green even if the global semiconductor shortage remains a very real threat. The current waitlist for Mercedes models in India ranges between four to 32 weeks.