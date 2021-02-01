Mercedes eyes affordable model which may sit below A-Class and GLA: Report

Mercedes-Benz cars are often raved for the performance and luxury on offer but they don't come cheap. And although more and more people around the world have been entering the luxury car space in recent times, affordability may remain a key factor, even for car makers competing in this particular segment. A report now suggests that Mercedes may be gearing up to address this particular factor and is planning a product that could sit below the A-Class and the GLA.

Germany's Autobild has reported that the luxury car maker is prepping a model that could be priced at around 20,000 euros (approximately ₹17.68 lakh) and may be called Mercedes A City. Essentially a hatchback, the car is rumoured to be shorter than the A-Class and a three-door model.

It is important to note that there is no official word - or confirmation - from Mercedes regarding such a car but it does have the potential to help the car maker take on not just its direct rivals but the indirect ones too who have, in recent times, begun offering a host of features in their mass-market vehicles which were previously only found in far pricier options.

Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius had previously said Mercedes would do well to roll out more compact cars in the times to come and this may well be a step in that direction. Rumours indicate that the A City - or whatever it is named if it ever hits production lines - could arrive in European markets as early as 2023.

For now though, it is the push towards electric mobility that is keeping most car makers busy, Mercedes included. In the US, Mercedes is looking at offering the EQS first before coming down the price pyramid. In some other markets, including India, the company has already rolled out the EQC. With price remaining an important factor while electric cars becoming more and more common, it is an interesting crossroad for the world of automobiles and the related industry.