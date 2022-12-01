Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Eqb, Glb To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQB electric SUV and its ICE version GLB in India tomorrow (December 2). The 12th and the 13th SUV from the German carmaker were unveiled recently offering electric, petrol and diesel options on the same model. This is a first for Mercedes to offer one model with such a variety of powertrain. What holds more promise is that both models are likely to be priced aggressively to offer more affordable options in the luxury SUV segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 11:16 AM
Follow us on:
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),

Both EQB and GLB are three-row seven-seater models. Both will help Mercedes to have the largest SUV portfolio in the luxury automotive segment in India with 13 models on offer. The EQB will be the first three-row model to be launched in the luxury EV segment in India. The GLB will be the second three-row model from the Germans after the GLS. However, the EQB and the GLB are far more compact in size than GLS.

Also Read : Mercedes EQB drive review

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.12 kmpl
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The EQB is going to be the fourth electric model from the Germans in India. It will be offered along with the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG in the Indian market. The Mercedes EQB gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80 kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It still manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms. The EQB can generate 225 hp of maximum power and 390 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 160 kmph and can hit zero to 100 kmph in around 8 seconds.

The GLB will be offered in both petrol and diesel avatars. The 1.3-litre petrol engine under the hood is sourced from the other Mercedes models like the A-Class and GLA. It can generate 163 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is offered with two variants, one of them being the AMG Line. It churns out 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

With the GLB and EQB, Mercedes aims to tap the luxury segment between 60 lakh and 1 crore. The price of the GLB is expected to range between 65 lakh and 70 lakh (ex-showroom) while the EQB is likely to be priced at around 80 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQB is also likely to become the most affordable electric car from the Germans in India since the EQC.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: EQB GLB Mercedes Benz Electric car Electric vehicle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS