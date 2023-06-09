Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door deliveries begin. Here's how long you need to wait

Nearly six months after making its public debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is finally making its way to customer homes. The Indian auto giant has begun deliveries of the off-roader a day after prices were announced . The Jimny is priced from ₹12.74 lakh, going up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bookings for the Jimny began soon after the Auto Expo and Maruti Suzuki has received over 30,000 bookings since. The five-door version is made at the automaker’s Gurugram facility for domestic and global markets. Depending on the variant, the waiting period on the Jimny varies between six to eight months, multiple dealers told HT Auto. The model is sold via the automaker’s premium Nexa channel which also houses the recently launched Fronx under the same roof.

Interestingly, Maruti will soon bring its new flagship offering, the Engage MPV in July, which is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV. Meanwhile, the Jimny is certainly getting buyers to showroom floors to check out the model in person.

With respect to the mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by the 1.5-litre K-Series B petrol engine tuned for 103 and 134 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter. Both versions get 4x4 with a low-range gearbox as standard, along with features like brake limited slip differential, hill descent control and more to make it more capable when going off-road.

A successor to the iconic Gypsy, the Jimny is fairly loaded on the feature front with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (7-inch on the lower variants), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop and more. The off-roader comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts, a reverse camera and more.

