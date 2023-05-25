Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door draws interest from Indian armed forces

The SUV is launching for private buyers in India on June 7
It is also being considered for duties in the Indian Army
If dispatched to defence forces, it could receive some modifications
It could replace the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy used by armed forces
Gypsy's production was discontinued by the OEM in 2018
Jimny 5-door has been designed especially for Indian market
India is the first market to get the 5-door version of the SUV
The SUV has off-roading capabilities and comes with a peppy petrol engine
The new Jimny is more fuel efficient too