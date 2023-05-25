Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door draws interest from Indian armed forces

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 25, 2023

The SUV is launching for private buyers in India on June  7

It is also being considered for duties in the Indian Army

If dispatched to defence forces, it could receive some modifications

It could replace the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy used by armed forces

Gypsy's production was discontinued by the OEM in 2018

Jimny 5-door has been designed especially for Indian market

India is the first market to get the 5-door version of the SUV

The SUV has off-roading capabilities and comes with  a peppy petrol engine 

The new Jimny is more fuel efficient too
