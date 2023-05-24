Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door under consideration by Indian Armed Forces

Maruti Suzuki and the Indian Armed Forces go way back with the former supplying the Gypsy off-roader for decades. It is only a natural progression then that the upcoming Jimny 5-door would be supplied to the armed forces as well and it is certainly something on the anvil. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has confirmed the development to HT Auto in a recent interaction.

Shashank Srivastava said, “They [Indian Armed Forces] have shown interest in this product [Jimny]. Their requirements in terms of specs, we are still studying. We haven’t started the sale yet but once that happens, it is on the horizon."

Also Read : Maruti Gypsy, part of Indian Army fleet, converted into electric cars

You can watch the complete interview below:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Powered by: UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Ytb ₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Toyota Glanza ₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 ₹7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Venue 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Jimny 5-door has been specifically designed for the Indian market, as against the Jimny 3-door sold the world over. Much like its predecessor, the new Jimny 5-door emulates similar qualities as the Gypsy with its light construction, peppy petrol engine, and impressive off-road capability. The new Jimny is more fuel efficient too.

The Maruti Gypsy was immensely popular with the Indian Armed Forces due to all of these reasons. Its light nature, short wheelbase and peppy petrol engine meant the off-roader could tackle some of the harshest terrains in remote regions with ease. The off-roader was also easy to maintain and extremely customisable, depending on the varied applications that the armed forces used it for.

Despite Maruti pulling the plug on the Gypsy for commercial sales in 2019 after 33 years in India, the model was specially built for the armed forces considering no other model could replicate the same qualities as the Gypsy. That said, the more recent years saw the army opt for bigger SUVs like the Tata Safari (old-gen) to meet its requirements.

Also Read : Maruti Jimny to Honda Elevate: Cars to launch in India in June

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door offers similar qualities as the Gypsy with its light weight, peppy petrol engine and impressive off-road capability

Nevertheless, the Jimny 5-door could just be the replacement that the Indian army was looking for. Let's not forget that the Gypsy's induction into the army only added to the aspiration of owning one and the cult that formed around it. A similar induction will only help the new Jimny find more buyers.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is easily one of the most anticipated launches of the year and the off-roader will finally hit the showroom floors in the first week of June. Sales will begin immediately after prices have been announced. We’ve driven the Maruti Jimny 5-door and will bring our review on May 26, 2023. So make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: