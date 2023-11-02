Top 5 CNG SUVs and MPVs in India priced around 10 lakh

With the soaring fuel prices and resulting higher cost of ownership for vehicle owners, many Indian car buyers are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cars. The CNG cars offer a more environment-friendly and cost-effective driving solution compared to their petrol or diesel alternatives. On the other hand, CNG cars are significantly cheaper than their pure electric counterparts. The increasing number of CNG cars in India along with the rising number of CNG filling stations across the country are fuelling the growth in sales of cars propelled by this greener fuel.

The CNG cars in India have evolved from being confined to the small hatchback segments. Over the last few years, automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Toyota have launched their respective products in segments that come spread across different segments such as entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, SUVs and MPVs. This shift in trend has started offering Indian consumers the best of both worlds - cleaner mobility and affordability.

Here is a list of the top five SUVs and MPVs available in India that come priced around ₹10 lakh and offer premiumness. If you are looking for SUVs or MPVs with CNG options and have a budget of around ₹10 lakh, here are your choices.