Top 5 CNG SUVs and MPVs in India priced around 10 lakh

With the soaring fuel prices and resulting higher cost of ownership for vehicle owners, many Indian car buyers are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cars. The CNG cars offer a more environment-friendly and cost-effective driving solution compared to their petrol or diesel alternatives. On the other hand, CNG cars are significantly cheaper than their pure electric counterparts. The increasing number of CNG cars in India along with the rising number of CNG filling stations across the country are fuelling the growth in sales of cars propelled by this greener fuel.
The CNG cars in India have evolved from being confined to the small hatchback segments. Over the last few years, automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Toyota have launched their respective products in segments that come spread across different segments such as entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, SUVs and MPVs. This shift in trend has started offering Indian consumers the best of both worlds - cleaner mobility and affordability.
Here is a list of the top five SUVs and MPVs available in India that come priced around ₹10 lakh and offer premiumness. If you are looking for SUVs or MPVs with CNG options and have a budget of around ₹10 lakh, here are your choices.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes as a premium SUV from India's biggest car manufacturer. The Grand Vitara CNG is available at a price of ₹13.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, while there is a factory-fitted CNG kit as well, which ensures longer range and lower tailpipe emission. It offers 26.6 km/kg mileage in CNG mode.
Maruti Suzuki has the largest fleet of CNG cars in India and one of the premium products among them is the XL6 MPV. The XL6 CNG comes priced at ₹12.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a mileage of 26.32 km/kg. The MPV gets power from a 1.5-lire petrol engine that is available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The engine is the same one that works in the Grand Vitara, while the power and torque output of the motor too are the same as the SUV.
One of the most exciting SUVs in the Indian market is the Hyundai Exter, which has been launched in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options. The Exter comes with a wide range of features that are segment-first, setting a new benchmark. The Exter CNG is priced from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor, which can run on CNG as well.
Toyota’s Rumion is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is one of the popular MPVs sold in India. This seven-seater MPV comes available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG options, just like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. Powering the car is a 1.5-litre petrol motor that can run on CNG as well and offers 26.11 km/kg mileage. This MPV is available at a price tag of ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. Just like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Toyota SUV too comes available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG options. The CNG-powered SUV comes available at ₹13.56 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers 26 km/kg mileage in CNG mode from the 1.5-litre motor.