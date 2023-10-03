Verna becomes safest made-in-India Hyundai car with 5-star Global NCAP rating

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 03, 2023

Hyundai Verna sedan has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test

The sedan comes with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard

In terms of the frontal impact, protection offered to the driver's and passenger's head and neck was good

Both their knees showed marginal protection but the footwell area was rated as unstable

Driver's chest showed marginal protection and passenger's chest showed good protection

In terms of side impact, head, pelvis and abdomen showed good protection

Child seat for the three-year-old was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact

 The seat for the 18 month old was able to prevent head exposure too

The car offers three-point belts in all seating positions as standard
