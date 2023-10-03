Verna becomes safest made-in-India Hyundai car with 5-star Global NCAP rating

Hyundai Verna sedan has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test
The sedan comes with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard
In terms of the frontal impact, protection offered to the driver's and passenger's head and neck was good
Both their knees showed marginal protection but the footwell area was rated as unstable
Driver's chest showed marginal protection and passenger's chest showed good protection
In terms of side impact, head, pelvis and abdomen showed good protection
Child seat for the three-year-old was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact
The seat for the 18 month old was able to prevent head exposure too
The car offers three-point belts in all seating positions as standard