HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More Details Emerge In New Teaser

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More details emerge in new teaser

From LED headlights to chrome details around the car, Maruti Suzuki has revealed key exterior design highlights of the Grand Vitara compact SUV ahead of official debut.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 09:16 AM
Maruti Suzuki has shared another teaser highlighting exterior design features. of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has shared another teaser highlighting exterior design features. of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has shared another teaser highlighting exterior design features. of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has shared another teaser highlighting exterior design features. of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed more details about its upcoming compact SUV Grand Vitara in a new teaser video. The latest teaser highlights key design features of the SUV from outside. The new teaser of the Grand Vitara is the third in a series shared by Maruti Suzuki days before the SUV is scheduled to officially break cover on July 20. It will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder among others in the compact SUV segment.

The latest teaser of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara reveals that the SUV will come with LED headlights. The trio cluster of the headlights will remind one of the same set seen on the new generation Baleno which was launched earlier this year. The front grille of the Grand Vitara also promises to be more sophisticated than the ones seen on Maruti cars. There is a chrome strip running across the grille with the Suzuki logo embossed at the centre. The design of the grille is also something new to be seen on any Maruti cars.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti has also given a clearer look at the rear quarter of the Grand Vitara SUV as well as yet another look at the profile. Both hint at large glass area around the Grand Vitara with chrome outlines around the windows. The Grand Vitara will not get any rear quarter glass. Instead, there is a glossy finish to this section which may appear a bit more premium.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki had earlier teased the LED taillights. The taillights are spread across the boot in a set of strips with the Grand Vitara logo right under it. The silhouette image of the SUV also hints at a strong and muscular shoulder of the SUV. The wheels too are large and are expected to be 16-inches or 17-inches in size.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be available in two variants when launched. Besides the standard variant of Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki will also offer the new compact SUV with a second variant called Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The SUV, which is largely based on Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, will possibly share the same hybrid powertrain from its Japanese technical cousin. Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that the Grand Vitara SUVs up for bookings for now will only be offered with one colour choice - the Nexa Blue.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spotted fully undisguised
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spotted fully undisguised
Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning
Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More details emerge in new teaser
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More details emerge in new teaser
Audi A8 L launched in India at ₹1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
In pics: 2022 Honda CR-V comes bigger and better, offers more comfort
In pics: 2022 Honda CR-V comes bigger and better, offers more comfort

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city