Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Price and specs comparison

Maruti Suzuki finally launched its much-anticipated Fronx sub-four metre SUV Fronx a few days ago, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year as a high-riding iteration of the Baleno premium hatchback. The Baleno-based SUV is priced between a competitive range of ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it at par with tough and well-established rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

The sub-four-metre SUV comes with fresh and appealing styling along with a host of interesting features. There are two potent petrol engine options that enhance its appeal further and help it to be competitive against its rivals from other brands. While the other models in the fray come available with petrol and diesel engines, Fronx is available only with petrol engines. This newly-launched SUV is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa.

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.80 lakh and ₹14.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV300 is available at ₹8.41 lakh - ₹14.60 lakh (ex-showroom) price range. Kia Sonet is priced between ₹7.79 lakh and ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Hyundai Venue comes priced between ₹7.72 lakh and ₹13.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Price range (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹ 7.46 lakh - ₹ 13.13 lakh Tata Nexon ₹ 7.80 lakh - ₹ 14.35 lakh Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.41 lakh - ₹ 14.60 lakh Kia Sonet ₹ 7.79 lakh - ₹ 14.89 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.72 lakh - ₹ 13.18 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width, and 1,550 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm and 308 litres of boot storage. Tata Nexon measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,606 mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,598 mm and 350 litres of boot space.

Mahindra XUV300 has the same length as Fronx but has a width of 1,821 mm and 1,627 mm of height. The XUV300 gets 2,600 mm of wheelbase and 257 litres of boot space. Kia Sonet, too, measures the same in length. It has 1,790 mm of width and 1,642 mm of height. This SUV has 2,500 mm of wheelbase and 392 litres of boot space. On the other hand, Hyundai Venue has the same length and wheelbase as the Kia Sonet. It is 1,770 mm wide and 1,617 mm tall and has 350 litres of boot space.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes powered by two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged Boosterjet unit delivering 98 hp of peak power and 148 Nm of maximum torque and a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that makes 88 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for this SUV include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and six-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Nexon gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118 hp of peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. There is a turbo-diesel motor on offer as well. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. Mahindra XUV300's petrol variant gets power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 108 hp of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

On the other hand, powering the Kia Sonet is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81 hp of power and 115 Nm of torque. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor on offer, churning out 118 hp of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Kia offers a wide range of transmission options, including a five-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT automatic.

Hyundai Venue is available with two petrol and a single diesel engine options. The petrol engines are a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbo-petrol motor that produces 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque and a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor that generates 81 hp power and 113.8 Nm torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and dual-clutch automatic.

