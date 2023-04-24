Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV to MG Comet EV: Cars to launch in India this week

April has been a busy month for carmakers in India with several launches, including updated models to meet BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The last week of the month will continue to be as busy as it has been with few more launches expected to take place. From Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz, at least four new cars are likely to hit Indian roads in the next seven days. These include electric car, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and luxury sedan. Here is a look at the cars to make debut this week.

MG Comet EV

MG Motor has already unveiled its second electric car in India. The Comet EV, which is a two-door micro electric car, is expected to be launched by April 27. The boxy-looking EV is going to be the smallest electric car in the market. It is also likely to be one of the most affordable electric car in India with its price expected to range between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh. Despite being small in stature, the EV can fit in four people and has a decent range for those looking for an EV for city drives.

Citroen C3 Aircross

French auto giant Citroen is all set to debut the C3 Aircross on April 27. The carmaker has already teased the upcoming SUV, which will be based on the C3 Aircross model it sells in global markets. The C3 Aircross SUV will closely resemble the C3 hatchback in design. The teaser reveals a similar split headlamp design and LED DRLs. The compact SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce the price of its latest SUV Fronx sometime this week. The Fronx SUV was unveiled during the Auto Expo held earlier this year. It has already garnered over 20,000 bookings since then. Based on Baleno, one of Maruti's best-selling hatchbacks, the Fronx has been designed to take on the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the small SUV segment. It will be offered with two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. Both engines will come mated to a manual gearbox as well as automatic transmissions.

UPDATE: Maruti launches Fronx SUV at ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom)

