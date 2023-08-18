Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched. Prices start at 10 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the Indian market. This is the third Knight Edition from Hyundai after Creta and Alcazar. The special edition of the sub-4 metre SUV will be offered in three variants only. The prices start at ₹10 lakh and go up to ₹13.48 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.