Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched. Prices start at 10 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the Indian market. This is the third Knight Edition from Hyundai after Creta and Alcazar. The special edition of the sub-4 metre SUV will be offered in three variants only. The prices start at 10 lakh and go up to 13.48 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM
The Venue Knight Edition gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Venue.
First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
