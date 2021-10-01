Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Creta: Price comparison

Mahindra XUV700 has been officially launched in the Indian car market and the SUV takes on a wide range of rivals in a bid to woo and wow buyers. Made available in multiple engine and transmission options as well as in five and seven-seat layout, the XUV700 is taking a straight aim at most players competing in the mid-size SUV field of play. Hyundai Creta 1497 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹ 9.82 Lakhs* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1462 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹ 7.59 Lakhs* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Little wonder then that its price points are quite varied as well.

It is important to note that Mahindra XUV700 pricing announced is for the first 25,000 bookings made only with the reservation period opening from October 7.

Mahindra XUV700 variants:

The XUV700 from Mahindra is available in two broad variants - MX and AX. Both of these get both petrol as well as diesel engine choices. So there is the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol motor as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV700 prices:

Mahindra XUV700 MX with petrol engine and with manual transmission and five-seat layout starts at ₹11.99 lakh. The same configuration in diesel is priced at ₹12.49 lakh.

The top-of-the-line AX7 seven-seater petrol with manual transmission is priced at ₹17.59 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh for the one with automatic transmission. There is diesel engine option here as well and the prices are at ₹18.19 lakh and ₹19.79 lakh, depending on the choice of transmission.

Here is the full price list of Mahindra XUV700 -

XUV700 AX Series (all prices are ex showroom) Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (Five seater) Petrol ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh Diesel ₹ 14.59 lakh ** ₹ 16.19 lakh AX5 (Five seater) Petrol ₹ 14.99 lakh ** ₹ 16.59 lakh Diesel ₹ 15.59 lakh ** ₹ 17.19 lakh ** AX7 (Seven seater) Petrol ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 19.19 lakh Diesel ₹ 18.19 lakh ₹ 19.79 lakh ** Available with seven-seat layout at ₹ 60,000 extra

Do note that certain features are only available as optional extra. The Luxury pack available on the AX7 will cost an additional ₹1.8 lakh while the AWD on the AX7 diesel automatic will cost an additional ₹1.3 lakh.

Tata Safari prices:

Tata Safari has fared reasonably well in the Indian car market since its launch earlier 2021.

XUV700 with its seven-seat layout will compete against Tata Safari. Safari is only available with diesel engine option but gets both manual as well as automatic transmission. The SUV is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹20.86 lakh for the manual transmission variant while the price range is between ₹17.81 lakh and ₹22.14 lakh for the Safari with automatic transmission.

While Safari has the edge when it comes to the pricing of its starting variants, XUV700 edges ahead with the price sticker of its top variants.

Hyundai Alcazar prices:

Alcazar is Hyundai's first foray into three-row SUV space in India.

Alcazar is in a close fight with Safari in the three-row SUV segment but will now have to take on the XUV700 as well. The Hyundai product, unlike Safari, is available with both petrol as well as diesel engine choices. It also gets both manual as well as automatic transmission options, as well as six and seven-seat layouts.

Alacazar petrol models cost between ₹16.30 lakh and ₹18.86 lakh with the manual transmission, and ₹17.93 lakh and ₹20 lakh for the automatic transmission choice. The diesel engine is priced between ₹16.53 lakh and ₹19.64 lakh (manual) and ₹18.01 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh (automatic transmission).

Hyundai has multiple variants and trims available on Alcazar but then again, so does XUV700 now. But unlike XUV700, every feature underlined by Hyundai on the Alcazar is available on the top-end variant and there are no optional extras which will attract additional costs.

Hyundai Creta prices:

Hyundai Creta has been the undisputed champion in the mid-size SUV space.

It is important to take note of Creta pricing because here is an SUV that has ruled Indian roads for several years now. It remains a very popular model and has a long waiting time for deliveries. But will XUV700 launch and pricing affect its prospects?

Creta is only available in the five-seat layout but much like Alcazar, has both petrol and diesel engine options while also offering manual as well as automatic transmission choices. Pricing for the petrol Creta with manual transmission starts at ₹10.18 lakh and goes up to ₹17.87 lakh. In the case of diesel model, Creta pricing begins at ₹10.87 lakh and maxes out at a little under the ₹18 lakh mark.

All the four cars listed above have their own unique strengths, feature highlights, drive capabilities and similar factors which ultimately decide the price points. While Mahindra XUV700 is the latest product on the block and may continue to garner attention, it does have a long list of rivals and it would be interesting to see if it can challenge them to stage a big coup.