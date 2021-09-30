Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open October 7, special prices for first 25k

Mahindra XUV700 is close to an official launch in the Indian car market with the company on Thursday announcing that the bookings process of the much-awaited SUV will start from October 7. The XUV700 will be offered in multiple variants, transmission and seating options.

(Also read: Mahindra XUV700 price leaked, may go up to ₹22 lakh)

The XUV700 MX series with manual transmission, petrol engine and in the five-seat format starts at ₹12.99 lakh while the AX series with the same manual transmission, petrol engine and five-seat layout starts at ₹12.99 lakh. Mahindra adds that these ex-showroom prices would be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings made for the XUV700 and that the full price list of the vehicle will be announced at a later date.

This three-row SUV is reported to come available in as many as 19 variants spread across its two trims - MX Series and AdrenoX Series. Upon launch, the SUV will challenge some tough rivals in the Indian market. These competitors include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus etc.