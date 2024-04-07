Mahindra XUV3X0 set to impress with panoramic sunroof and more. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra, the renowned Indian SUV maker, are gearing up to make a splash in the compact SUV segment with the upcoming Mahindra XUV3X0. Positioned as an upgrade to the existing XUV300, this new model is slated to make its global debut on April 29, 2024. While an earlier teaser offered a glimpse of the vehicle's exterior, a recent teaser shared by Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra and Mahindra, has revealed even more details.

Bose's teaser, shared on his social media platform, 'X', hints at a new interior setup for the XUV3X0, drawing inspiration from the updated XUV400. The compact SUV is expected to feature a 26.04 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, promising a modern and immersive driving experience.

In addition to the new dashboard, the teaser also highlights the interior's white theme and a panoramic sunroof that extends to the rear passenger compartment. Among the anticipated features are a wireless charger, automatic climate control, new upholstery, and more, promising a blend of comfort and convenience.

A previous teaser video from Mahindra showcased the XUV3X0's redesigned grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and headlights at the front, along with connected tail lights at the rear. The video also hinted at the inclusion of ventilated seats and a premium sound system. The SUV's alloy wheel design has also been revamped, distinguishing it from its predecessor, the XUV300.

Also Read : Mahindra to launch XUV3X0 SUV on April 29. Is it the XUV300 facelift?

While retaining the XUV300's silhouette, the new compact SUV is not expected to undergo any changes under the hood. The Mahindra XUV3X0 is expected to feature the same engine and transmission options as the XUV300. Currently, the XUV300 facelift offers two turbocharged petrol engine choices and one diesel engine. The 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The 1.2-liter GDi turbo engine delivers 128 bhp and either 230 Nm or 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All engines come with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol and diesel engines also offer a 6-speed AMT transmission.

Mahindra has been conducting road tests of the XUV300 facelift SUV and the upcoming five-door Thar SUV in India prior to their launch. The XUV3X0 is set to compete with other sub-compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Verna and Kia Sonet among others.

First Published Date: