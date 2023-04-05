Mahindra XUV300 Facelift spotted ahead of launch, inspired by XUV400 EV

It seems like Mahindra and Mahindra has started testing the facelift of the XUV300. A facelifted version of the SUV was spotted with camouflage on the Chennai-Vellore highway. From the spy shots, it is quite clear that the XUV300 will get cosmetic changes. As of now, the launch timeline of the XUV300 facelift is not known.

In the spy shots, it can be seen that the XUV300 is equipped with a new set of LED tail lamps. They are the same ones found on the XUV400 which is an all-electric version of the XUV300. The rear bumper and the reflectors are also taken from the XUV400.

At first, it does look like it is the XUV400 and not the XUV300 because there is no visible exhaust pipe. However, a tachometer was spotted, it could be the diesel version of the XUV300 considering that the XUV300 diesel's exhaust pipe is also hidden and not immediately visible.

The rear bumper on the XUV300 facelift is new.

The manufacturer might make changes to the front as well as the cabin of the XUV300 facelift. There could be new upholstery and a slightly redesigned dashboard design. People criticized the dashboard as it looked a bit dated when compared to the rivals.

The XUV300 facelift won't be getting the longer dimensions as the XUV400. This is because the SUV will then measure more than 4 metres and will not be eligible for tax concessions.

Currently, the XUV300 facelift is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm, the 1.2-litre GDi turbo engine produces 128 bhp and 230 Nm or 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 115 bhp and 300 Nm. All engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol and the diesel engine also get a 6-speed AMT transmission.

