Mahindra to launch XUV3X0 SUV on April 29. Is it the XUV300 facelift?

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set for its first big launch of the year as the carmaker teased an upcoming SUV on April 29. The company has shared a video on its social media platform of an SUV named XUV3X0, which appears to be the facelift version of the XUV300. Mahindra has been testing the XUV300 facelift SUV along with the upcoming Five-door Thar SUV for some time on Indian roads ahead of the launch. The XUV3X0 will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Verna and the newly-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor among other sub-compact SUVs.

The teaser video of the Mahindra XUV3X0 shows the SUV will get a new-look grille, a new set of LED DRLs and headlight unit at the front. At the rear, the SUV will come with connected taillights. The video also hints that the XUV3X0 will get ventilated seats and premium sound system. The alloy design of the SUV is also different from the ones Mahindra earlier used in the XUV300 SUV. The changes are in line with the updates noticed in the spy shots of the XUV300 facelift model and has similarities with the XUV400 electric SUV. One of the biggest addition will be a sunroof, a first for the model since its launch.

The interior of the upcoming Mahindra XUV3X0 SUV with several updates compared to the outgoing XUV300. Spy shots have revealed that the new model with get a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, possibly the same unit that Mahindra uses inside the Scorpio-N and XUV700 but in smaller dimension. The driver display is also expected to be updated. Other features likely to be included are new features like wireless charger, automatic climate control, new upholstery and more.

A recent video shared by Mahindra has also confirmed some of the safety features the XUV3X0 is expected to come with. The video shows the SUV will come with seven air bags, disc brakes for all wheels and parking sensors at either end. Other safety features noticed are ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Hill-Hold Assist and three-pointed seatbelts are also standard across variants.

Mahindra is unlikely to make any changed under the hood. The XUV3X0 is expected to come with the same set of engine and transmission unit the XUV300 has. Currently, the XUV300 facelift is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm, the 1.2-litre GDi turbo engine produces 128 bhp and 230 Nm or 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 115 bhp and 300 Nm. All engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol and the diesel engine also get a 6-speed AMT transmission.

