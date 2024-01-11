Mahindra Thar five-door may hit market as early as next month

As the anticipation for the five door Thar continues to build up, an industry source has confirmed that the vehicle is likely to hit the market as early as February this year. Since the Thar three-door has been a blockbuster for the company, the five door version of the Thar is likely to increase this fan following even more.

It was learned that the five-door version of the popular product will measure over four meters in length and will sit in between the Scorpio N and the flagship XUV 700. This would mean the expected prices for the Thar five-door will start from ₹14 lakh onwards.

Earlier a spy shot of the dashboard for the Thar five door revealed that the vehicle will get a brown interior theme instead of the black in the regular version. Meanwhile, the cutout for the infotainment screen also seems bigger for the five door model indicating a bigger infotainment system. However the rest of the layout remains unchanged between the three-door and the five-door Thar models.

The 5-door Thar will get a dual-tone theme for the dashboard. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Daniel Snare)

Other spy shot images have revealed that the five-door variant of the Thar will have subtle visual changes like a redesigned front grille, new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheel design, and revised LED taillights which although similar in shape will have revised detailing. In addition to all that the Thar five-door is also expected to feature a single pane sunroof.

Regarding the powertrain, the three-door 4WD Thar and the five-door variant will share the same 2.0-liter mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine options. These units might, however, be available in a different tune with higher outputs in the 5-door variant. Standard equipment will include a 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case for part-time use.

In the five door form the Thar will continue to be a ladder frame chassis off-roader underpinning the third gen ladder frame chassis from the carmaker. The third gen ladder frame chassis was introduced with the Scorpio N in 2022.

The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with MTV CL (Multi-tuned Valve - Concentric Land), Pentalink Rear suspension with WATT's Linkage and FDD (Frequency Dependent Damping), and Double Wishbone Front suspension with Coil over Shocks. Additionally, the higher variations have mechanical and brake locking differentials and an electric shift-on-the-fly 4XPLOR 4x4 System with numerous terrain modes (sand, snow, gravel, and normal). It is expected that a similar off-road capability can be seen in the five-door Thar as well.

