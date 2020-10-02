Mahindra Thar 2020 launch today: Live and latest updates

Should you get yourself a Thar? As we wait for the price structure, here are five reasons to consider and five reasons to re-think buying Thar 2020.

Water-friendly cabin Mahindra claims that the entire cabin of Thar 2020 can be hosed down. While we did not try that in our review of the vehicle, it does have drain plugs and the infotainment screen is drizzle resistant. Additionally, the plastic floor mats can be taken out, washed and put straight back while the control switches are dust and water resistant.

Thar now offers automatic transmission While a six-speed manual transmission comes as standard, one may choose a six-speed automatic gearbox as well. This is primarily for those who may want to put Thar through its paces within city limits.

It is all in the name! Thar has often been accused of resembling a certain American off-roader but Mahindra is leaving no inch to ensure that the new car screams its name everywhere possible.

What's under the hood? Thar 2020 will be offered with a mStallion petrol engine and a mHawk diesel engine option.

How much does a Thar mean to you? A Delhi-based man won the recent auction for the first unit of Thar 2020 by bidding an amount of ₹1.11 crore! The special edition Thar has a number of unique elements which won't be on any other Thar from Mahindra, and it is all for a good cause. (Read more here)

Did you know? While Thar has a rich legacy, the SUV as we know it today was first launched back on October 4 of 2010. It was seen as a successor to Mahindra MM540. At the time, the Indian car market hardly had many SUVs and those that were present were often too expensive to buy.

Thar's biggest strength is also its weakness Thar has had a boxy shape and a cabin that doesn't really offer much in terms of comfort or space. It has mostly always been the choice of adventure purists, the enthusiasts. As such, despite the massive cult following the vehicle enjoys, only around 60,000 units were sold over the past decade, or so.