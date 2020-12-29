Mahindra ScorpioN name registered: All you need to know

Mahindra and Mahindra has registered the name 'ScorpioN' in India as per the listings at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website. The online portal suggests that the homegrown automaker has registered different iterations of the name - 'ScorpioN' and 'Mahindra ScorpioN'.

Also, what's interesting to note here is that all the status of the application shows 'Marked for Exam' which only suggests that the trademark application might still be due for approval. As per the documents, all the new names were recently applied (December 22nd).

For the record, Mahindra has also recently filed for the trademark of the name 'Scorpio Sting' which was earlier speculated to be the official name tag for the upcoming Scorpio. There is quite a possibility that the company might be planning these names for a higher-spec trim of the upcoming Scorpio.

As the past spy images suggest, the new Scorpio will go through a complete makeover in terms of exterior styling and design. Also, it will benefit from a slew of new comfort and convenience features to make it ready against the pack of current-gen modern SUVs such as Kia Seltos and Hyndai Creta.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the new Scorpio to feature Mahindra's latest 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which was seen on the new Thar 2020. This engine is known to churn out 150 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, the new Scorpio may also feature a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is known to develop 130 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual as well as an optional 6-speed torque convertor automatic units.

It is expected to go on sale in the Indian market by mid-2021.