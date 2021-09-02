Nissan Magnite is one of the most successful cars in India from Nissan. Magnite SUV helps Nissan to post a four-fold jump in August wholesales 2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2021, 10:59 AM IST HT Auto Desk Nissan Magnite has played a crucial role in the sales surge in August 2021.

Nissan expects the semiconductor crisis to disrupt its sales in the coming few months.

Nissan Magnite has been a very successful model from the brand since its introduction in India. Nissan claims that this compact SUV has received more than 60,000 cumulative bookings till date. Clearly, the Magnite compact SUV has helped Nissan to post its sales surge in August 2021.

Commenting on the August sales performance, Nissan Motor India's Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava has said that with the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with an increased inflow of bookings. However, he also pointed that there is a challenge on the supply chain, especially due to the global semiconductor crisis. This supply chain issue is impacting the delivery time and increasing the waiting period for the consumers.

Nissan is not the only carmaker in India that has been affected by the semiconductor shortage. Other car brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra are among the affected car brands due to the supply chain crisis.

"The challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles," Srivastava further said. He also said that the supply chain issue would continue during the coming months.

"We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game-changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability," Nissan India MD further added.