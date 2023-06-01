Magnite drives Nissan to post double-digit growth in May

Nissan Motor India on Thursday said that it sold 4,631 cars in May 2023, registering a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in the domestic market. The Japanese automaker also said that it recorded a year-to-date domestic sales growth of 23 per cent in May 2023. The car manufacturer further claimed that it shipped 2,013 units to overseas markets, while in the domestic market, it sold 2,618 cars.

Nissan has attributed this sales growth to its popular SUV Magnite. The Nissan Magnite received the Geza special edition model in May this year, which claims to have contributed to the sales surge for the auto company.

Speaking about the auto company's sales performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said that the positive momentum for the company continues with a growth of 23 per cent on the strength of the strong demand for Nissan Magnite.“The positive momentum continues with a growth of 23% on the strength of strong demand for Nissan Magnite. The introduction of Nissan Magnite Special Edition GEZA with an attractive value proposition at a very competitive price positioning has strengthened the brand Magnite," he said.

The Nissan Magnite Geza special edition launched in May this year is equipped with a host of features that include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android CarPlay, JBL audio system, ambient lighting with app-based controls, and rear camera with trajectory guidelines, among others. With the launch of this special edition iteration, Nissan is expecting to witness the sales momentum to continue on this growth path.

Besides selling the SUV in the domestic market, the made-in-India Nissan Magnite is also exported to 15 global markets, which include Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

