Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 begins, launch expected soon

Audi India on Tuesday announced it has started the local production of its 2021 Q5 SUV that is gearing up for a launch in the country. The Audi Q5 holds a place of prominence in the Audi SUV lineup and the latest Q5 could further help strengthen the model's popularity.

The local production of 2021 Audi Q5 has started at the brand plant in Aurangabad and while an official launch date has not yet been revealed, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon had previously said it will take place in November. Why the facelift Q5 launch has special significance is also because Audi here had halted sales of its popular Q3, Q5 and the Q7 last year when India moved to BS 6 emission norms. "We are now looking forward towards the next phase of our growth and I'm pretty confident that will also come sooner than later. The Q5 is one of our most successful models from the time that we have been in India," he had told news agency PTI.

The Q5 could be a big shot in the arm for Audi India and the company has reported a 115% hike in sales in the first eight months of the year. It has been on an EV offensive and has the widest range of battery-powered options among all luxury brands here. But it is the return of the Q5 that may well act as a catalyst, especially because there is much that the SUV is promising - both in terms of visual updates as well as feature list.

The eventual launch of the new Q5 will be the ninth for Audi this year. This figure includes five EVs.