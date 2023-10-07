Lexus launches limited-edition ES model in India amidst festive cheer

Lexus India has introduced the special edition of its ES model, called the ‘Crafted Collection 2023’. This limited-run edition comes with special upgrades and luxury lifestyle offerings on the model while adding to the ongoing festive cheer in the country. It will be available starting with the ES Exquisite variant at ₹64.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and handcrafted leather enhancements to enhance its sophistication.

The limited edition is inspired from the styling and details of the Lexus Crafted Line model. In terms of technology, it comes with self-charging hybrid electric mechanism, thereby making it sustainable for the environment.

The Crafted collection by Lexus blends together personalization and luxury lifestyle needs of its customers.

The model offers a whole new level of personalization for its potential customers. The leather collection offered with the model is curated to cater to the day-to-day travel needs of the customers. It consists of a backpack, a sleek laptop bag in tan, a laptop sleeve, an overnight duffle bag and a multi-box watch case.

The Crafted collection by Lexus blends together personalization and luxury lifestyle needs of its customers. “As we gear up for the festive season, we are thrilled to introduce the meticulously crafted ES to our discerning guests in India. Their passion for exploration and adventure has driven us to launch this thoughtfully curated collection," said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

The Lexus ES model was launched in the Indian market back in 2017 and has held an important place in the carmaker's vehicle portfolio here. In 2020, the brand first unveiled its locally made ES 300h, making it the first 'Made in India' vehicle from the OEM.

Adding to the festive cheer, Lexus is also offering a slew of financial schemes including a special upgrade scheme with long term seven years funding, 6.99% ROI scheme and 60% assured buyback scheme.

First Published Date: