Lamborghini Urus sold out for 2023, strong demand for new Revuelto from India

The Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante are the hot new offerings from the Italian automaker in India but customers bookings the super SUV now will have to wait until next year to get their hands on the model. Speaking to HT Auto on the sidelines of the Urus S launch, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India , revealed that the Urus range currently has a waiting period of 18 months with new deliveries only possible in 2024.

Sharad Agarwal said, “We have a long order bank for this model [Urus], which is running into now 2024. It’s almost 18 months of waiting time for both the Urus S and Performante. It’s a fairly balanced demand. Both models have very different souls and concepts, so they are targeted at very different customer profiles and needs. While the Performante is more fun to drive and sporty, the S is more about the luxury, lifestyle and everyday versatility that makes it the ultimate Lamborghini super SUV. We have clients for both and we have seen a fair balance between the demand for both models.

Lamborghini India recently introduced the Urus S in India priced at ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom), the updated version of its super SUV that replaced the standard Urus previously on sale. The Lamborghini Urus is the brand’s global best-seller and has attracted a new set of customers towards the Italian automaker. In India, more than 80 per cent of Urus customers are first-time Lamborghini owners. The automaker sold 90 cars in India, a majority of which was the Urus. With double-digit growth lined up for 2023 as well, Lamborghini India is looking at more launches and experiences for its customer base as it celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

“It’s a very special year for us. This year we also celebrate the 60th anniversary of our company. We are looking at how we curate a lot of unique and new experiences to celebrate with our customers. We recently did a dynamic experience of driving the Urus Performante on the dirt track with our customers. We are also doing a lot of bull runs which are taking us beyond metro cities and taking us to new geographies with our customers," Agarwal said.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has been garnering lots of interest and will the automaker plans to bring it to India later this year

Lamborghini has at least two new offerings arriving in India later this year. The automaker introduced the Huracan Sterrato in December last year priced at ₹4.62 crore (ex-showroom) with an exclusive showcase for select customers in Doha, Qatar. The company is now working on bringing the car to India in a bid to showcase the same to a larger set of customers. Calling it an all-round super sports car, Agarwal said that “it’s something truly meeting the Indian road conditions."

Moreover, Lamborghini working to get the Revuelto to India as well which made its global debut earlier this year. Agarwal explained that there is strong interest in the Lamborghini Revuelto from Indian customers. The Aventador replacement is the brand’s first hybrid supercar, which marks a new era for the automaker. The Revuelto gets an electrically-assisted 6.5-litre V12 engine with a combined output of 986 bhp and is built with an all-carbon monocoque chassis. This makes it 20 per cent lighter than the Aventador but substantially stiffer in comparison.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand's first hybrid supercar powered by the 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with electric motors

Speaking about the interest in the Revuelto, Lamborghini said, “We already have a very good order book for the Revuelto and we are very excited to bring this car and showcase it to the customers. It’s the first hybrid but as we always say, it remains true to our DNA with the performance and experience of our cars will always remain on the top."

