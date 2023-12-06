Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at 8.89 crore

The Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian automaker’s first hybrid supercar, has been launched in India at ₹8.89 crore ex-showroom. The new Lamborghini Revuelto made its global debut earlier this year and is the successor to the Aventador that ceased production at the end of 2022. The Revuelto keeps the glorious V12 engine alive, albeit with the naturally aspirated unit replaced with a hybrid system that produces more power than before.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis. It’s the first supercar to get a 100 per cent carbon fibre front structure including the front-impact structures made from forged carbon.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus sold out until the end of 2025. Know more.

The coupe borrows styling cues from Lamborghini’s recent limited-edition models including the Centenario and Sian FKP 37. The new signature ‘Y’ theme on the LED DRLs and taillights gives the two-door, mid-engined coupe a futuristic look, while the twin exhaust in the centre offers a menacing appearance. The Revuelto looks sharp, ready to cut like a blade, with an aggressive front profile. It also gets the scissor doors, which remain a signature element on the flagship Lamborghini.

The cabin gets a modern look with the vertically-stacked 8.4-inch infotainment screen, while there’s a 12.3-inch digital console on the Revuelto. The passenger also gets a 9.1-inch screen that will offer a host of information on the car.

Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is the newly-developed 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with three electric motors that push the total output to 1,001 bhp. Power goes to all four wheels via the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 2.5 seconds while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds. The top speed is rated at 350 kmph. There are 13 driving modes on the Revuelto.

Furthermore, the Revuelto gets electric torque vectoring, and four-wheel drive is available in fully electric drive mode for dynamic handling. The high-performance hybrid supercar can travel up to 10 km on electric propulsion alone via the 3.8 kWh battery pack.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto competes against the Ferrari SF90, also a plug-in hybrid supercar in the segment. The big bull is also offering a host of personalisation and customisation options with the Revuelto to customers in India. The hybrid performance coupe arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in the country.

First Published Date: