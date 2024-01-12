Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link Inauguration: 8 Things to know

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu was recently inaugurated by PM Modi. If you are planning a visit, here are 7 things you need to know
The engineering marvel is India’s longest sea bridge at a total length of 21.8 km, of which 16.5 km is above the sea
The six-lane MTHL reduces the travel time between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai to just 20 minutes from the current 1.5 hours
The MTHL begins from Sewri in South Mumbai over the freeway, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai
Toll rates begin at ₹250 for cars for a single journey, while a return journey will cost ₹375. Two-wheelers are not allowed on MTHL
The top speed has been restricted to 100 kmph. The bridge gets AI cameras to detect equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to detect vehicle breakdowns
The megastructure uses 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and is the first bridge to use Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) in its construction
The project will be a major boost for the economic development in the region connecting to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport
MTHL will also connect with the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road and Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the near future