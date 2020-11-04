Lamborghini presents Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule collection with bright exteriors

Automobili Lamborghini has introduced the Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule edition - a new collection of bright and bold colors for the super sports car. The exterior of the car gets matt paint options and there are complementary interior color and trim options. The update will be available on the Huracan EVO model year 2021.

In the Fluo Capsule edition, the sports car gets five exterior and interior configuration options - Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow). In a striking exterior bicolour scheme, these colours are combined with a matt black roof, front bumper and side skirts.

(Also read | Build your own Lamborghini Huracan Evo and park it in your living room)

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Arancio Livrea (orange exterior)

The matt black components can be detailed in the new fluo colors. Elements such as a colored line on the black wing mirrors and vertical colored lines on the rear splitter lend the car a sporty yet glamorous demeanour. Lamborghini says the vibrant colors enhance the inimitable lines and shape of the Huracan EVO and animate the car's dynamism and presence on the road.

Inside the cabin, the Start and Stop button cover as well as the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colors matching the exterior tones. In a full-black interior, an alternative of new sports seats is available in place of the standard comfort seats, in Alcantara or leather unicolor with an EVO sportivo trim.

(Also read | Lamborghini becomes 1st super sports car maker to join TikTok, may target Gen Z)

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Verde Shock (green exterior)

With the interior configuration options, the cabin of the Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule represents a highly technical interplay of contrasts. Lamborghini says the new collection unlocks the expression of those who dare to be different in a young and stylish piece of street art.

The Huracan EVO gets a naturally aspirated V10 engine that unleashes 640 CV and achieves top speed of 325 km/h. It sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.