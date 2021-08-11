Lamborghini Countach finds a place in the House of Gucci

Lamborghini has already set the internet on fire with the teaser of a new Countach. The Italian supercar manufacturer is all set to give the iconic Lamborghini Countach badge a new life, with modern elements for sure. Amidst the buzz about a fresh Countach, the iconic car has found a place in the trailer of the movie 'House of Gucci'.

The Ridley Scott movie stars many stalwarts such as Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver. A vintage Lamborghini seems the right fit among them.

The particular Lamborghini shown in the trailer of the movie is a 25th Countach Anniversary model. Lamborghini manufactured this Countach 25th Anniversary model between 1988 and 1990. This was to celebrate the automaker's performance history. It was built in a limited number of 658 units before giving way to the Lamborghini Diablo.

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary was spawned out from the 1986 Evoluzione prototype. The production model came sharing many features with the prototype, including the silver-grey paint as well.

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary had 3,000 components that were built especially for this particular model. It had a 5.2-litre V12 engine powering the car. This same engine was used to power the 1985 Countach Quattrovalvole. This engine is capable of churning out 455 hp power and 501 Nm of torque output. The car was capable of running at a top speed of 300 kmph.

This is not the first time Lamborghini Countach will appear on the silver screen. Previously, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen driving the supercar in the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street. It was also featured in the 1981 movie The Cannonball Run.t.