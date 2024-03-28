Kwid, Baleno, i10 top used car choices for women in March: Report

The used car segment in India continues to be dominated by SUVs and hatchbacks. Spinny, one of India's pre-owned vehicle platforms, has released a report which shows how hatchbacks are more popular among women buyers. The report says that nearly 46 per cent of overall used car buyers in India in March were women. Most of these used car buyers are from urban centres like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the report shared by Spinny, hatchbacks like Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios were among the top choices for women buyers in March. The report says that these models were particularly popular among buyers aged between 30 and 40 years.

The report also said that Delhi tops the list of city with most women buyers in the pre-owned car segment with 48 per cent share. Mumbai came a close second with 46 per cent buyers being women. Bengaluru was third at 41 per cent, highlighting increase of women buyers in the urban areas. The report also showed that non-metro cities like Lucknow and Jaipur also saw growth of around 20 per cent in women buyers during the same period.

Buoyed by rising number of women buying used cars, Spinny had launched an initiative to attract more buyers in March. Called 'Lady Luck', the initiative offered up to ₹25,000 discount on used car purchases. "We are delighted that nowadays more women are meeting their evolving needs and embracing the second-hand car market," Niraj Singh, CEO and Founder at Spinny, said.

The report also highlights the reason why number of women buyers in the pre-owned cars segment has been increasing. The company attributed reasons like financial prudence, environmental consciousness and desire for greater autonomy for rise in women buyers.

The report also said that in 2023, more than 70 per cent of used car buyers from its platform were corporate professionals. Cars like SUVs and hatchbacks remain top choices for used car buyers in India while sedan is the least preferred body-type.

