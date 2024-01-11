Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Sonet Facelift To Launch Tomorrow In India

Kia Sonet facelift to launch tomorrow in India

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 17:50 PM
  • Kia will offer the Sonet with three engine options - a naturally aspirated petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo-charged petrol engine.
Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well. (HT Auto/Kunal Vianayak Thale)

After unveiling the Sonet last month, Kia has revealed that they will be launching the compact SUV tomorrow in the Indian market. Kia is already accepting bookings for the 2024 Sonet for a token amount of 25,000. For 2024, the Sonet gets a sharper-looking exterior and a revised interior with an updated feature list.

2024 Kia Sonet facelift: Variants and Trims

Sonet will be offered in three trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line. There will be seven variants on offer.

2024 Kia Sonet facelift: Colours

Kia will sell the 2024 Sonet facelift in eight monotone, two dual-tone and one matte finish paint shades. The brand has introduced a new Pewter Olive colour that is already found on the Seltos.

Watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

2024 Kia Sonet facelift: Engine and transmission

Just like earlier, the Sonet facelift will be available in three engine options. There will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine on offer.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox. Kia is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.83 kmpl. The turbo-petrol engine which will be offered with a 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The fuel efficiency figures are rated at 18.7 kmpl and 19.2 kmpl respectively.

The diesel engine gets a 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox with a fuel efficiency figure of 22.3 kmpl, there will also be a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission rated for a fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl. Finally, there will be a 6-speed manual gearbox whose fuel efficiency figures have not been unveiled because it is still under certification.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose

2024 Kia Sonet facelift: Rivals

Once launched, the Sonet will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 17:29 PM IST
