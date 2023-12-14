Kia Sonet facelift SUV to unveil shortly: To get ADAS for enhanced safety

Kia Sonet facelift to get this segment-first feature The new Kia Sonet will have one bragging right over its current rivals - its ADAS feature. The Sonet facelift is set to become the first SUV in the sub-compact segment to come with the Advance Driver Assistant System which will offer as many as 11 features. These will include the likes of lane keep assist, lane follow assist and lane departure warning. It will also offer features like forward collision warning and collision avoidance assist. Kia will also add features like high beam assist, driver attention warning and leading vehicle departure alert in the ADAS pack for Sonet. Kia Sonet Facelift SUV will become the first in the sub-compact segment to offer ADAS features.

Kia Sonet facelift: What has changed inside Kia has also updated the interior of the new Sonet SUV. It offers new dual-tone cabin with updated upholstery. There are five interior choices one can pick, depending on the variants on offer. The Tech Line trims will be offered with three interior choices. These include an all-black interior with semi-leatherette seats, dual-tone black and beige interior with semi-leatherette seats and dual-tone black and premium brown interior with same seats. The GT Line version will get dual-tone black and white interior with black leatherette seats while the X-Line trim will get black interiors with exclusive Sage Green inserts and leatherette seats. The space inside the new Sonet SUV remains largely similar to the outgoing version as the wheelbase, length and width have not been changed in its new avatar.

Kia Sonet has found more than 2.80 lakh homes in India so far Sonet is Kia's second best-selling model in India. Till November, the carmaker has sold nearly 2.83 lakh units across the country since its launch in September 2020. Despite being launched during the Covid years, Sonet clocked one lakh sales milestone in less than a year. Kia also exports Sonet SUVs made in India to other countries. Including the export figures, the Sonet SUV has found more than 3.50 lakh homes around the world. In November, Kia sold 6,433 units of the Sonet SUV, with a dip of around 18 per cent compared to the same month last year. With the 2024 Sonet arriving soon, Kia pins hope on the new version to bolster its sales in coming days.

Kia Sonet facelift SUV to get several design updates The leaked brochure of the new Kia Sonet shows the sub-compact SUV with sharper details compared to its predecessor. At the front, it continues to wear Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille which has been tweaked a bit than the existing one. The new LED headlight unit appears the same one used in the new Seltos as well as Carens. The new LED DRLs are sharper and are placed as a wrap-around on the headlight units on either end. The bumper too has been tweaked with silver skid plates at the lip. From the sides, the new Sonet looks similar to the old one with very few changes. The alloy wheels, which will be available in two sizes, have also undergone design changes. Kia will offer 15-inch steel wheels for the lower-end trims. For the mid and top-end variants, they will be replaced by 16-inch alloy wheels in three designs. These are dual-tone, diamond-cut and sporty diamond-cut alloy units. At the rear, Kia has tweaked the taillights with a new design which looks similar to the Seltos facelift and Carens. Like its compact sibling, Sonet too will now get a connected LED light bar at the rear which enhances its looks. The bumper has been slightly modified with silver skid plates.

Kia Sonet facelift: It has grown a bit taller now The new Kia Sonet facelift SUV remains largely the same size as the outgoing model. The sub-compact SUV stands 3,995 mm in length and 1,790 in width which are similar to the existing dimensions of the Sonet/ However, the height of the SUV has increased by 32 mm. It now stands at 1,642 mm instead of 1,610 mm earlier. The wheelbase of the Sonet facelift SUV also remains same at 2,500 mm.

New Kia Sonet: Colour options one can choose from According to the leaked brochure, Kia will offer the 2024 Seltos SUV with as many as 11 colour options. These include seven single-tone exterior themes Clear White, Glacier Pearl White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red. Kia will also introduce the Pewter Olive colour which was introduced in the new Seltos earlier this year. Besides these seven colours, Kia will also offer two dual-tone exterior theme in combination of Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl roof and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl Roof. Kia will also introduce the Matte Graphite colour exclusively for the X-Line trim.

Kia Sonet facelift: Variants Kia will offer the new Sonet SUV in as many as seven variants. These variants will come powered by six combination of engine and transmission units. The base variant of the SUV wil continue to be called the HTE. The other variants are HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+. Kia will also offer a X-Line variant of the Sonet SUV, just like the Seltos facelift which was launched in a new avatar in July this year.

Kia Sonet brochure leaked, offers first glimpse at the new SUV Ahead of the official event, the brochure of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift SUV has been leaked online. The first look of the new Sonet is now publicshowing the changes the SUV has undergone in its new avatar, both inside and outside. As the image shows, the 2024 Kia Sonet will wear a slightly different front face with tweaked grille that has parametric pattern. The grille is flanked by a set of new LED headlights and LED DRLs which are sharper than before, and reminds one of the light setup on the Seltos facelift SUV launched earlier this year.The alloy wheel design has also undergone small changes. Kia Sonet facelift SUV's brochure has been leaked ahead of the official unveiling event slated later today, revealing all details of the upcoming model.