Kia Seltos features revealed ahead of July 4 launch in India

Kia will drive in the new generation Seltos SUV with several changes
New teaser shows the fresh set of LED DRLs and headlights Seltos will get in its latest avatar
The LED headlight and the grille has also. been updated, in tune with what Kia offers. in global markets
There are very little changes on the sides of the SUV besides a new set of alloy wheels
On the inside, the Seltos will come with a large dual screen which also houses the digital driver display
The infotainment system has also been updated with a new 10.25-inch screen
The steering wheel remains largely similar with mounted controls
The biggest change in the Seltos SUV is likely to be the introduction of ADAS technology
The SUV is likely to get features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist among others