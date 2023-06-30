Kia Seltos features revealed ahead of July 4 launch in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 30, 2023

Kia will drive in the new generation Seltos SUV with several changes

New teaser shows the fresh set of LED DRLs and headlights Seltos will get in its latest avatar

The LED headlight and the grille has also. been updated, in tune with what Kia offers. in global markets

There are very little changes on the sides of the SUV besides a new set of alloy wheels

On the inside, the Seltos will come with a large dual screen which also houses the digital driver display

The infotainment system has also been updated with a new 10.25-inch screen

The steering wheel remains largely similar with mounted controls

The biggest change in the Seltos SUV is likely to be the introduction of ADAS technology

The SUV is likely to get features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist among others
