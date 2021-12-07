Home > Auto > Cars > Official sketches of upcoming Kia Carens revealed ahead of December 16 preview
Official sketches of upcoming Kia Carens revealed ahead of December 16 preview

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Kia Carens SUV is due for an official world premiere on December 16th, 2021.

  • The new Carens debuts Kia's Opposites United design philosophy in the country.

Kia India on Tuesday rolled out the official teaser images of its upcoming Carens which is due for an official world premiere on December 16th, 2021. Kia claims that with the new Carens, it aims to create a ‘new class of recreational vehicles’ in the country. 

The new Carens debuts Kia's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy in India.

As per the Korean carmaker, the new SUV takes its design inspiration from ‘contrasts found in nature and humanity.’ 

Its outer design profile features the company's signature ‘Tiger Face’ design for the front end with strikingly highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs). These elements, as per Kia, come together to lend the car a strong and impressive look. The SUV-like side profile of the Carens contributes to a much muscular stance on the car. 

The company has also teased cabin on the Carens featuring a high-tech wraparound dash design. The teaser also shows the use of chrome garnish applied to the doors lending it a premium feel. There is also a 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) which has been placed at the center of the dash for a more modern appeal. 

“The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center. “The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today’s customers want from their three-row vehicles."

  • First Published Date : 07 Dec 2021, 01:08 PM IST

