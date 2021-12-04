Kia EV6 beats expectations, gets nearly 500-kms range officially

Kia EV6 is now officially an electric car that can return a range of nearly 500 kms on single charge. The figures have been officially confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency, or the EPA, a US body that rates energy efficiency of electric cars.

The range of the EV6 is only second to Tesla Model 3 by a thin margin, and is better than other popular EV models like the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro, Audi RS e-Tron GT, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and several other long range electric cars available in the global markets.

According to EPA ratings, the entry-level Kia EV6 returns a range of up to 232 miles (373 kms). It draws power from a 58 kWh battery and single motor. The Kia EV6 Long Range has been certified as an EV that can reach up to 310 miles (499 kms) on a single charge, which is better than earlier estimates of around 300 miles (482 kms). It draws power from a bigger 77.4 kWh battery.

Kia EV6 recently entered the Guinness Book of World Records for using the shortest charging time to cross the length of United States, from New York to Los Angeles, covering a distance of 4,635 kms. The 2022 Kia EV6 crossover took seven days to complete the run. The electric car was plugged in for just 7 hours 10 minutes and 1 second during the entire trip.

The 2022 Kia EV6 electric crossover is set to hit the showrooms early next year. It is the first model to be launched under the Korean carmaker's Plan S strategy to push for electrification of its fleet. It is also Kia's first fully electric vehicle globally to be based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The electric SUV supports 400v and 800v charging. Kia claims that the EV6 can add 112 kms of range within five minutes if hooked to a fast charger, and more than 330 kms in about 18 minutes.