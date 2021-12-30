Kia Carens bookings to start from this date, will take on Alcazar, Safari

Kia Motors India has announced that booking for its upcoming Carens MPV will commence from January 14, 2022. The automaker has revealed the date in one of its Twitter posts on Thursday. Upon launch, Kia Carens will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Tata safari, Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Marazzo.

Kia Carens will be the fourth passenger car from the South Korean brand in India after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. The automaker has tasted pretty good success with models like Seltos and Sonet. With the Carens MPV too Kia is aiming to replicate that success.

Kia Carens MPV is going to be the first three-row model from the brand in India. Also, this will be built locally in India at the automaker's plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur. India will be the first country to get this MPV before any other market in the world.

Speaking about its design, the Kia Carens gets a styling that is of premium SUVs, but practically it is an MPV. Kia Carens gets a stylish front fascia that is completely different compared to the other models available from the brand in India. It gets large LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a sleek humanity line, a large front grille with diamond-shaped mesh and sleek chrome lining flanked by vertically slated LED fog lamps.

It also comes with sporty alloy wheels, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills and black cladding, delta-shaped wraparound LED taillights connected by a wide reflector, chunky bumper with black cladding, chrome trim and a sculpted tailgate.

Inside the cabin, Kia Carens MPV gets a stylish and premium appearance with a host of features including a digital instrument cluster, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features, a dual-tone colour theme, leather seats etc.