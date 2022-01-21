Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain

New hybrid versions of Jeep Renegade and Compass offer a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range.The newly announced e-Hybrid versions follow in the tracks of the previous plug-in-hybrid 4xe range.Plug-in-hybrid 4xe range accounts to over 25% of Jeep’s total sales in the European market.

Jeep has introduced the new e-Hybrid (MHEV) versions of Renegade and Compass SUVs for the international markets. The new models boast enhanced electrified ranges and also offer a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range. The company has now also opened order books for the new vehicles which are expected to arrive in the UK showroom later this spring.

The newly announced e-Hybrid versions follow in the tracks of the previous plug-in-hybrid 4xe range. For the record, the same accounts to over 25% of the brand’s total sales in the European market.

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio, and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe" said Antonella Bruno – Head of Jeep Brand Europe. “The Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid offer a new entry point into our electrified portfolio expanding our sales momentum by offering more hybrid options to more European customers. This product expansion will continue in the summer of this year with the introduction of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee."

New e-Hybrid option:

The latest Jeep cars come with company's advanced hybrid system featuring a new 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This powertrain comes from Jeep's Global Small Engine family and is responsible for delivering 130hp of maxmimum power and 240Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The engine works in close conjunction with a built-in 48 volt 15kW (20hp) electric motor which churns out 55 Nm of peak torque (equivalent to 135Nm at gearbox input level). The company claims that this can even propel the car even when the ICE powertrain is completely switched off. Also the company make claims that the new and improved version of the powertrain offer up to 15% lower consumption and CO2 emissions than the models it replace.

