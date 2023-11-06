‘Nicely cleaned up’: Jonty Rhodes compares his Royal Enfield with India-SA match

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes shared a photo of his Royal Enfield Hunter on Monday morning and drew a light-hearted comparison between the motorcycle being washed and the state of South African cricket team after a drubbing at the hands of India a day earlier.

Rhodes, famous for his sublime fielding skills during his cricketing years, was clearly not impressed with South Africa's 243-run surrender to India in the World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata on Sunday. But far from issuing a scathing criticism, he posted a light-hearted message along with the photo of his Royal Enfield Hunter being cleaned by his children.

Rhodes took to micro-blogging site X - formerly Twitter - and wrote, “I reckon this @royalenfield #Hunter of mine has a lot in common with the Proteas cricket team after yesterday’s @cricketworldcup match - nicely cleaned up."

Rhodes' followers on X were obviously amused by his tweet. While most of the comments revolved around the result of the cricket match, some even commented on how the Royal Enfield Hunter is a well-oiled machine, much like the South African team that would take lessons from the match to improve hereon.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is currently underway with the Indian team at the top of the points table, followed by South Africa.

First Published Date: