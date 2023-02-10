Jeep launches new edition of Compass and Meridian SUVs. What's different?

Jeep India has introduced a new variant of the Compass and Meridian - the two flagship SUVs from the US-based carmaker. Jeep has launched the Club Edition version of Compass SUV at a starting price of ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian Club Edition model has been launched at a price of Rs. 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Compass Club Edition will be available with a petrol-only engine, the Meridian's Club Edition version will come with only diesel engine under its hood.

The key difference between the standard versions of the two SUVs and the new variants are in its design. They are as minor as decals on the bonnet and the Club Edition badging on the SUVs. The Compass Club Edition is based on the Sport variant and will sit just under that variant. The Meridian Club Edition is based on the Limited trim of the model. Besides the cosmetic changes, the new variants are almost exactly the same inside out with similar features on offer. However, Jeep is not offering the 4X4 technology with any of these two new variants.

Watch: Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass Club Edition will be powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers its other variants. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. It is capable of churning out 161 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Meridian Club Edition is equipped with the 2.0-litre diesel unit which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

As far as the price is concerned, the Jeep Compass Club Edition will be more than ₹one lakh affordable than the Sport variant. The Meridian Club Edition version will cost over ₹two lakh less compared to the Limited trim.

First Published Date: