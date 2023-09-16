Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep Compass 2wd Black Shark Edition Launched, Price Starts At 20.49 Lakh, Meridian Overland Edition Unveiled Too

Jeep Compass 2WD variant launched, price starts at 20.49 lakh

Jeep India has launched a new variant of the Compass SUV and a special edition of the three-row Meridian SUV today. The Compass SUV will now come with a 4X2 variant and will be called the Black Shark Edition. The price of the new Compass starts from 20.49 lakh and goes up to 223.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant with automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the new Meridian Overland Edition SUV will carry several cosmetic updates over its standard versions currently on sale.

16 Sep 2023
Jeep Compass SUV has added a new variant called Black Shark Edition with 4X2 credentials. The new variant will be offered in both manual and automatic versions.
16 Sep 2023
