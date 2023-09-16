Jeep Compass 2WD variant launched, price starts at 20.49 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep India has launched a new variant of the Compass SUV and a special edition of the three-row Meridian SUV today. The Compass SUV will now come with a 4X2 variant and will be called the Black Shark Edition. The price of the new Compass starts from ₹20.49 lakh and goes up to ₹223.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant with automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the new Meridian Overland Edition SUV will carry several cosmetic updates over its standard versions currently on sale.