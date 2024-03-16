Isuzu announces I-Care pre-summer camp for D-Max, MU-X customers

Japanese automaker Isuzu has announced its I-Care pre-summer camp bringing preventive checks and maintenance for its D-Max range of pick-ups and MU-X SUVs. The service camp offers a range of benefits for customers including complementary checks, discounts on parts, labour and more. The Isuzu pre-summer camp will be held between March 19 and March 24, 2024, across the company’s authorised dealer service outlets.

Isuzu customers can avail of a free 37-point comprehensive check-up for their vehicles, a 10 per cent discount on labour, a 7 per cent discount on parts, lubricant and fluids, and a 20 per cent discount on the retail RSA purchase. Furthermore, the automaker is offering a free top wash on all vehicles, while BS6 vehicle customers get free regen.

The Isuzu pre-summer camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Bhubhaneshwar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Kukatpally & L.B.Nagar), Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kolhapur, Kurnool, Leh, Lucknow, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers can call their preferred Isuzu service centre to book a service appointment during the camp days. The automaker retails the D-MAX pick-ups - S-CAB Z, S-CAB and Regular Cab, for the commercial segment; whereas it retails the D-MAX V-Cross lifestyle pick-up and MU-X full-size SUV in the passenger vehicle segment.

