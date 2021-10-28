Is this a stretched Land Rover Defender? Seems so

Land Rover has been working on a bigger and larger Defender SUV. The speculation started back in July 2019 and in March this year, the British car marquee confirmed the longer derivative of the Land Rover Defender. Likely to come dubbed as Defender 130, it will be positioned above the two-door 90 and four-door 110 models.

The Land Rover Defender 130’s patent images have been leaked online.

The patent images show the SUV’s design, which is identical to its smaller siblings. However, the stretched length is clearly visible. The SUV would continue with the same wheelbase as the 110 model, which measures 3,022 mm. The rear door in the Defender 130 appears to have the same length as the Defender 110.

The Defender 110 comes with an overall length of 5,018 mm. Expect the Defender 130 to get 5,105 mm length. The extra length is added after the rear axle, as the image shows. The additional length will offer the occupants more leg space and more room for luggage.

The Land Rover Defender 130 would come as a premium explorer with a seating capacity for eight people. (Image: Motor.es)

The Land Rover Defender 130 would come as a premium explorer with a seating capacity for eight people. It could go on sale at the end of next year. The British luxury carmaker would target the markets such as North America, China and the Middle East with Defender 130.

Speaking about the platform, the new Defender 130 would use the same Land Rover MLA architecture that underpins the new Range Rover, unveiled earlier this week.

Engine specifications of the upcoming Land Rover Defender 130 are yet to be revealed. However, a report claims that the SUV would get an SVR-badged variant as well with a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine that is capable of churning out more than 600 hp peak power. The same engine works under the hood of the new Range Rover.