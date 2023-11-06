Rumion CNG MPV has the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars

Planning to drive home in a new Toyota car? Your wait may extend way beyond 2023 and may go up till Diwali next year on certain models. The carmaker has revealed the tentative waiting periods for all its models. Some of the cars, including the likes of newly-launched Rumion and Innova HyCross MPVs, have their waiting period stretching more than 12 months on certain variants. Here is a quick look at the Toyota cars for which your wait could get stretched to about a year or more.

Toyota Rumion CNG

The CNG version of Toyota's latest MPV has more demand than its standard version. The Maruti Ertiga-rival, launched in August this year at a starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), is sold in petrol and CNG variants. The waiting period on the Rumion CNG could go up to 18 months, or one and a half years, depending on where the buyer has booked it. Due to high demand, Toyota had to temporarily halt bookings for the Rumion E-CNG variant in September. Rumion draws power from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder CNG

The CNG version of Toyota's compact SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder has the second longest waiting period among models the Japanese carmaker offers in India. According to the carmaker, one may have to wait up to 16 months to drive home the E-CNG HyRyder SUV. In January this year, Toyota introduced the CNG avatar of the HyRyder SUV at a staring price of ₹13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV, rival to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta among others, is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG variant claims to offer 26.6 km/kg fuel efficiency.

Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid

The strong hybrid version of the Innova HyCross has its waiting period stretching up to 15 months. The MPV, Toyota's best-selling model in India, is offered in both petrol as well as strong hybrid versions. Toyota had launched the Innova HyCross in India in December last year with the strong hybrid variants priced from ₹24.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which is essentially based on the HyCross model. The self-charging hybrid powertrain is mated to a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 181 bhp and promises fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl.

Toyota Vellfire

Vellfire, the most expensive model from the Japanese auto giant in India, also has a long waiting period. According to Toyota, one may have to wait for around 15 months to get a new Vellfire delivered, depending on the location of purchase.

