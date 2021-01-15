Innova Crysta vs Hector Plus vs Safari: Challengers knock on champion's doors

Toyota Innova Crysta has been the undisputed leader in the MPV segment, a trusted vehicle that has done countless miles on Indian roads without leaving any family member behind. It may not look like the sharpest or sleekest of SUVs but Innova Crysta has been quite a striking package in its own right - from the outside as well as in the cabin. The latest update to the vehicle promises to make the vehicle even more tempting but on the sidelines are seven-seater offerings that have their own respective strengths which could sway buyers away.

Among the two new challengers to Innova Crysta's might are MG's Hector Plus seven-seater - already launched in the market, and the upcoming Tata Safari which, while paying tribute to the old Safari, is an entirely new package. And while the Innova Crysta is a tried and tested machine with a solid reputation backing the gleaming crown it wears, the newer offerings could be compelling enough for their own reasons.

Take Hector Plus seven-seater for instance. Its form factor is that of an SUV which is what many in the market seem to prefer. The vehicle has also been loaded with a whole lot of features like a panoramic sunroof, speakers by Infinity, 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels (depending on model and variant), leather seats, wireless charging, electronically adjustable driver seats, among others.

The Hector Plus seven-seater also has an advantage when it comes to the pricing structure. The entry-level petrol manual has a price tag of ₹13.34 lakh while the diesel equivalent is at ₹14.65 lakh. The top-end diesel manual is priced at ₹18.32 lakh which also makes it significantly more affordable than the Innova Crysta.

Toyota though has been present in India for decades and enjoys a robust reputation and a solid post-sales network - factors that MG is working on currently because it only made its India debut in 2019. It could be a David vs Goliath battle but also one in which Tata's much-awaited Safari may have a say.

Previously referred to as Gravitas, the Safari name badge will likely to evoke some emotions but it is the car itself that Tata is hoping to make maximum noise. The design of the new Safari SUV bears Tata's Impact 2.0 design language and it embodies the Land Rover D8 inspired OMEGARC platform. Expect a premium cabin, a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine and a whole lot of features too.

With bookings for Safari slated to open shortly, the battle among larger vehicles targeted towards transporting bigger families is all set to become far more exciting than ever before.