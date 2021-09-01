This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Innova Crysta, Fortuner continue to bolster Toyota in August sales
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold 12,772 units in August 2021, up 130% from the same month a year ago.
The automaker has registered cumulative sales of 85,209 units in between January and August period of 2021.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday has announced that it has sold 12,772 units in August 2021. The carmaker has registered a 130% growth last month compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 5,555 units in the domestic market.
that
it
registered
a
115%
growth
in
cumulative
wholesales
between
January
and
August
this
year.
The
auto
company
sold
85,209
units
in
the
first
eight
months
of
this
year.
The
car
brand
sold
39,627
units
during
the
same
period
in
2020.
As TKM claims, the high demand for Innova Crysta and Fortuner has helped the auto company to post such sales growth. Other models such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser too have helped the automaker to garner sustainable sales figures.
Commenting on the sales performance of the auto company in August, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said that the company is witnessing steady growth after the second wave and the trend continued in August as well. “Customer orders are healthy, and the retail sales have shown an improvement as compared to last month. The segment dominance of Innova Crysta and Fortuner continues, as both the models have recorded good demand and witnessing growing sales in their respective segments. Glanza and Urban Cruiser also continue to garner sustained sales; we are happy to note that both the offerings continue to meet the aspirations of our younger customers," he further added.
Talking about the sales outlook for the rest of the year, he said that the company expects the positive demand trend will continue due to the resumption of economic activity, an uptick in personal mobility and overall improvement in market sentiment. “As the festive season draws closer, and to meet the expectation and convenience of our customers, we are making every effort to offer better services, enhance digitalization of our sales operations and reduce delivery time," he further said.