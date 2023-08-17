Hyundai Verna, Venue and Tucson prices increased. Check how much they cost now

Hyundai Motor has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs like Venue and Tucson as well as its compact sedan Verna. All three models have been launched in the past one year. According to the latest hike, the price of these models have gone up by up to ₹48,000. The new generation Hyundai Verna is the latest model the Korean carmakers launched in India earlier this year, while the new Tucson and Venue SUVs were launched in 2022.

According to the official website of Hyundai Motor in India, the biggest hike has been on the Tucson SUV. While the petrol variants have seen a hike of around ₹42,000, the diesel version of the new Tucson will cost ₹47,900 more from now on. Hyundai Motor had launched the Tucson at a starting price of ₹27.69 lakh in August last year. The starting price now stands revised at ₹29.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Nu 2.0 Petrol 6-Speed Automatic Platinum AT variant. The Signature AT AWD variant, which is the top-spec Tucson on sale in India, was launched at a price of ₹34.39 lakh. It will now cost ₹35.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It is important to not that the SUV had received more price hikes since launch.

Hyundai Verna sedan, which was launched in India in March this year at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh, has also received minor price hike. The starting price for the entry-level EX manual variant with 1.5 litre engine is now ₹10.96 lakh, and increase of more than ₹6,000. The hike has been implemented on the EX variants of the model. However, the price of the top-end SX(O) variant with DCT and turbo petrol engine, which was launched at ₹17.37 lakh, remains the same.

Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among others, was launched in June last year at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level E variant of the SUV has received price hike of a little more than ₹5,000. The variant, which is offered with 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to five-speed manual gearbox, will now cost ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

