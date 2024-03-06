Hyundai Venue S (O) variant updated with sunroof & more features. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently announced a new variant for their sub 4-metre compact SUV, Venue but they also updated the S (O) variant with new features. This has been done to attract more customers as the S (O) variant ow offers a few features that are quite popular in the Indian market. However, it is important to note that these new features are available only on the turbocharged engine of the Venue.

The biggest feature that Hyundai has added is an electric sunroof. This feature has gotten very popular in the Indian market so it makes sense forHyundai to offer it with the S (O) variant. Apart from this, there are now map lamps for passenger as well as the driver.

The Venue S (O) continues to come with quite a few safety features. It has 6 airbags, an Antilock braking system with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, a Brake Assist System, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. There are also automatic headlamps with escort function, tyre pressure monitoring system, central locking, seatbelt reminders, high-speed alert, seatbelt pre-tensioners and immobilizer.

Hyundai offers a height-adjustable driver seat, a digital cluster with MID, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric adjustment for ORVMs, rear AC vents, cruise control, USB ports and much more.

The engine on duty is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit that puts out 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. The Executive Turbo is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine also comes with an Idle Start/Stop system to enhance fuel efficiency.

The Venue Turbo S (O) will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. They are priced at ₹10.75 lakh and ₹11.86 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

